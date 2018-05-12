The Executive Selection: Suitsupply SS18

May 12, 2018 1 min read

If you haven’t heard of the Netherlands-based tailoring brand Suitsupply yet, you’re missing out. Best known for its finely tailored suits that make use of a wide variety of fabrics, Suitsupply’s SS18 line embodies the casual silhouette apt for the season, while staying true to its signature structured looks. There’s a return on darker summer shades across the collection such as olive green and azure blue, dialed down with neutral earth tones and off-whites.

Our favorites from this range are the highlight pieces including the washed linen-cotton suit (available in cream, navy, and deep red), accented by wide peak collars and double-pleat trousers. Ignore your inclination to steer away from wool- trust us, it’s all about choosing the right lightweight and breathable material such as wool silk linen, which this range boasts of, ideal for the summer, whether you’re in or out of the boardroom.

