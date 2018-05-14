First-Time Entrepreneurs: 5 Ways of Identifying Role Models for Success from Within

It's not a mandate to seek external role models in entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurial success has its own magic, a magic which attracts millions.When the youth see two ex IIT students to come in the headlines throughout the world today because of their startup they are mesmerized by the dream of success.This goes with professionals as well. Today, with entrepreneurship being a key focal point even for professionals, a vast majority of the educated youth are looking at turning entrepreneurs. It is not uncommon for the first-time entrepreneurs to look up to other entrepreneurs having achieved a comparatively higher degree of success and having established huge business empires.They think of a bansal in themselves.

With business role-models being the criteria, Entrepreneur India analyses the trend by keeping in mind the first-time entrepreneurs, having started (or about to start) their own business ventures. Here, it is worth noting that fresher entrepreneurs can look within for role-models that provide motivation long-term, whilst seeking guidance from the external role-models having found success in their business ventures:

For first-time entrepreneurs – Deriving motivation from internal role models

Entrepreneurial experts believe that it is good to derive motivation from successful business owners, but the improvisations should be implemented exclusively by deriving motivation from within. In this sense, the below internal aspects could actually become role-models for first-time entrepreneurs: