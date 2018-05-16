Indian Women Cricket Team Prove its Mettle Off-field. BCCI to Launch Women IPL Team

A BCCI official announced that in the next three years, the Board is planning to launch a women series of IPL

The Indian women cricket team has yet again proven their talent and leadership in India. In a historic move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now announced the launch of women’s edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament. A BCCI official announced that in the next three years, the Board is planning to launch a women series of IPL.

In the midst of ongoing IPL series, the news has caught the attention of everyone in the country.

As a part of roadblock, it has been decided by the officials that the top international women players will take part in a Twenty-20 exhibition game at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium later this month.

According to a report by AFP, the thought of launching the women series of IPL was round the corner since the time Mithali Raj’s team gave a brilliant competition to England in the finals of 2017 World Cup. The team was appreciated by everyone nationwide. In fact, the rating success of Indian women’s cricket team prompted the International Women Cricket Council to promise a greater role for women’s cricket.

Till now, none of the details of the league have been revealed by the ‘captain cool’ Raj or any BCCI official. However, team has begun the preparations for the series..

Raj led India to ICC ODI World Cup win in 2005 and 2017. She also led the team to 2005 Women's Cricket World Cup finals, where they lost to Australia.

In one of the previous interviews to Entrepreneur India, Raj shared three tips for every woman to be successful in her career. She said, “Have a lot of self-belief and self-confidence. Being independent and mentally strong in one’s thoughts is the master gig for every woman.”

Raj and her team have fought their tooth and nail to attain the dignity, respect and position they have got in India. Hats off to this wonderful decision of BCCI and more power to the women cricket team of India!