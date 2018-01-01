Women Leaders

The Co-Founder of This Celebrity-Favorite Subscription Box Shares Why Failure Is So Important for Success

FabFitFun's Katie Kitchens reveals what keeps her going during tough moments.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
This Woman's Got Power: The Cast of 'Madam Secretary' Discusses What She Does With It

A panel at the Tribeca TV Festival discussed how a fictional character shows 'what could be' in the world of politics and diplomacy.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
The Woman Behind Bonobos's Controversial #EvolveTheDefinition Ads Just Became Its CEO

Micky Onvural says that her being a woman is exactly why she's fit to help the menswear brand fulfill its mission of breaking traditional gender stereotypes.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
These 100 Female Founders Have Formed 'The F Project' to Support and Promote One Another's Products

The consumer-facing initiative aims to rally consumers who want to support women-founded businesses.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
4 Industries Women Continue to Dominate

For women entrepreneurs, these four industries are ours for the taking.
Simonetta Lein | 5 min read
CEOs Are Leaving Their Jobs -- and Women Are Filling Those Vacant Roles -- at a Higher Rate Than Usual

Of the chief executives who have stepped down this year, 22 percent of those lined up to replace them are women.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
'Designing Women' Creator Calls Les Moonves 'Bullying Misogynist,' Says He Blacklisted Her
TV Industry

The ousted CBS chief used his power for evil.
Patrick Carone | 3 min read
The 24 Most Powerful Female Executives and Their Net Worths

See the net worths of these leading women in business.
GOBankingRates | 11 min read
WNBA President Lisa Borders Shares Why She Believes 'Failure Is Not Fatal, It's Feedback'

Bouncing back from those moments requires trust and collaboration.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
The Founder of #HappyPeriod Shares How to 'Get Off Your Butt and Make Your Passion Part of Your Everyday Life'

'You get excited even at your losses. Because it wasn't a failure, it was a lesson,' says Chelsea VonChaz.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
