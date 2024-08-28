Emirati Women's Day 2024: Here's What Eight Female Leaders From The UAE Want To "Share For Tomorrow"

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Emirati Women's Day is celebrated every year in the UAE on August 28th, and this year, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the UAE's Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the country does so with the theme, "We share for tomorrow." In line with this motif, we asked a few Emirati trailblazers to share key lessons they have learned through their lives and careers so far that should be taken to heart by any woman in the world today.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority

Image courtesy Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

"Emirati women have proven their competence in undertaking all tasks, creating opportunities, and turning challenges into achievements across all fields locally, regionally, and internationally. They are the heart of the nation, helping raise a strong, promising generation capable of leading the future."

H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association, and Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa)

Image courtesy Sheraa.

"The story of Emirati women is one of resilience, selfless contribution, and boundless inspiration. It's a story that resonates not just within our region but also around the world, highlighting women who are deeply rooted in their traditions while boldly embracing the future. Thanks to the UAE leadership's support, Emirati women have been playing a key role in our nation's progress—from government to education, and from business to technology. Their contributions are shaping our world, and their influence extends far beyond our borders as they continue to break new ground and set the stage for the future. As we celebrate Emirati Women's Day, we honor their achievements and look forward to a future where their contributions continue to inspire and elevate society, laying a strong foundation for generations to come."

Abeer AlShaali, Deputy Managing Director, Gulf Craft

Image courtesy Gulf Craft.

"As an Emirati woman and a professional, I've learned the importance of seeking multiple perspectives before making decisions. It's crucial to listen to various points of view and understand different sides of a story before taking action. This approach ensures that all aspects are considered and is essential for connecting with people and fostering understanding, even if their perspectives may not ultimately align with the decision-making process. This responsibility is one I take very seriously."

Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager, GCC, Visa

Image courtesy Visa.

"The UAE's unwavering commitment to women's empowerment has been transformative for my career. Encouraged from a young age to explore my interests in science and math, I pursued engineering, which laid the groundwork for my professional success. Initiatives like mandated female representation on corporate boards have created an environment where talent thrives, regardless of gender. My journey through management consulting to my current leadership role at Visa in the GCC reflects the UAE's dedication to supporting women in leadership. This supportive and inclusive environment has not only shaped my career, but also empowered countless Emirati women entrepreneurs, driving significant economic growth. The UAE's approach serves as a powerful example of what women globally can achieve when provided with the right support and opportunities."

Huda Sabil Abdulla, Chief Financial Officer, Emirates Islamic

Image courtesy Emirates Islamic.

"Over the years, Emirati women have played an indispensable role in shaping society and the nation and today we stand united in celebration of their contributions. The standards they are setting for future generations are admirable and serve as a source of inspiration for those who follow in their footsteps. As a proud Emirati, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the women in the UAE who have excelled in pivotal roles across both the public and private sectors, thanking them for their invaluable efforts."

Amna Al Mazmi, Director, Kalimat Foundation

Image courtesy Kalimat Foundation.

"The women of the United Arab Emirates have made exceptional contributions across various fields, particularly in their role in advancing humanitarian and social causes. Their efforts are a testament to our nation's deep commitment to supporting communities around the world, grounded in principles of unity and human solidarity."

Hanan Alrubaiai, Manager, Technology Advisory Services, PwC Middle East

Image courtesy PwC Middle East.

"Embrace your unique strengths and let your authentic self shine. Excellence comes from being true to who you are. Remarkable Emirati women lead with confidence, drawing on their individual qualities to make a positive impact. Your authentic approach benefits everyone around you - your team, your work, and society as a whole. Whether you excel at collaboration, nurturing, drive, or competitiveness, these traits are all valuable. The right people and places will be drawn to you naturally and by being your authentic self you will pave the way to your own success."

Hayat Al Hassan, Sourcing and Selection Lead, Hub71

Image courtesy Hub71.

"Emirati Women's Day is a celebration of the incredible achievements of Emirati women. One key lesson I've learned is that to create meaningful impact, we must embrace innovation and strive for excellence. Emirati women have made significant contributions across various sectors, demonstrating the critical role that we play in shaping a knowledge-based economy. This is a powerful lesson for women everywhere—we ought to embrace innovation in each of our fields, this enables us to drive a positive impact on the economy and society at large."

Related: For Emirati Women's Day 2023, Here's To Shaping A Future That Knows No Bounds