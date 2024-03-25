Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In an ever-evolving world where innovation leads the way to the future, Dubai's Museum of the Future, alongside Visa, its strategic partner, has pledged to spearhead innovative solutions that spark positive transformation. Central to this collaboration is a mutual commitment to uplift individuals, businesses, and economies, fostering a thriving community as the bedrock for a brighter, more optimistic future for all.

The Museum of the Future, an iconic landmark in Dubai that stands at the intersection of technology, innovation, and human ingenuity, is a pioneering hub for designing, curating and reimagining the future. With a vision that extends beyond the traditional realm of museums, it is committed to shaping an inclusive and sustainable future where communities flourish. One of the driving forces behind this mission is the museum's strategic partnerships with government partners and leading global organizations that are geared towards driving impact.

In March 2022, the Museum of the Future signed a strategic partnership with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, as part of its mission to act as a global platform to curate, conceive and deliver futuristic and innovative technological solutions that address humanity's greatest challenges, and support the world's readiness for the future. For more than two years, the museum and Visa have worked collaboratively to present solutions to help advance society by enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to lay the foundation for a more resilient and inclusive society, enabling communities to thrive.

Visa's dedication to community empowerment is epitomized by its ground-breaking initiative, She's Next. Empowered by Visa, this global advocacy program represents a concerted effort to uplift women-owned small businesses through a holistic approach encompassing training, investment, and mentorship. The initiative recognizes the transformative potential of empowering women entrepreneurs, acknowledging the pivotal role women play in driving economic growth, and fostering sustainable communities.

As a winner of the first UAE edition of Visa's She's Next program, The Waste Lab, and second edition finalist, Bambuyu, stand out as pioneers in their respective fields, embodying the spirit of innovation and sustainability. The Waste Lab is an impact-driven and data-led startup based in the UAE that was showcased during the Museum of the Future's Climate Future Week, a landmark event curated by the museum which took place ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in the UAE. Working with communities, businesses, and educational institutions, this innovative company focuses on reducing and creating value out of food waste through nature-based solutions, aligning with sustainability and environmental conservation goals. Meanwhile, Bambuyu, another UAE-based innovator, confronts the critical issue of deforestation with its tree-free tissue products, challenging conventional practices, and aiding the fight against deforestation, a major contributor to global tree loss.

The partnership between Visa and the Museum of the Future supports Dubai's and the global community's acceleration towards readiness for the future, demonstrating the museum and Visa's joint commitment to showcasing game changing technologies and concepts, which underscore the notion that true advancement is rooted in community empowerment. This synergy serves as a model, showcasing the potential of collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors to foster community development, and enact significant change.

