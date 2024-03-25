Building Tomorrow: Dubai's Museum Of The Future And Visa Have Embarked On A Mission To Create Thriving Communities The partnership supports Dubai's and the global community's acceleration towards readiness for the future, demonstrating the museum and Visa's joint commitment to showcasing game changing technologies and concepts.

By Mohamed Bin Obood AlFalasi

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

In an ever-evolving world where innovation leads the way to the future, Dubai's Museum of the Future, alongside Visa, its strategic partner, has pledged to spearhead innovative solutions that spark positive transformation. Central to this collaboration is a mutual commitment to uplift individuals, businesses, and economies, fostering a thriving community as the bedrock for a brighter, more optimistic future for all.

The Museum of the Future, an iconic landmark in Dubai that stands at the intersection of technology, innovation, and human ingenuity, is a pioneering hub for designing, curating and reimagining the future. With a vision that extends beyond the traditional realm of museums, it is committed to shaping an inclusive and sustainable future where communities flourish. One of the driving forces behind this mission is the museum's strategic partnerships with government partners and leading global organizations that are geared towards driving impact.

In March 2022, the Museum of the Future signed a strategic partnership with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, as part of its mission to act as a global platform to curate, conceive and deliver futuristic and innovative technological solutions that address humanity's greatest challenges, and support the world's readiness for the future. For more than two years, the museum and Visa have worked collaboratively to present solutions to help advance society by enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to lay the foundation for a more resilient and inclusive society, enabling communities to thrive.

Visa's dedication to community empowerment is epitomized by its ground-breaking initiative, She's Next. Empowered by Visa, this global advocacy program represents a concerted effort to uplift women-owned small businesses through a holistic approach encompassing training, investment, and mentorship. The initiative recognizes the transformative potential of empowering women entrepreneurs, acknowledging the pivotal role women play in driving economic growth, and fostering sustainable communities.

As a winner of the first UAE edition of Visa's She's Next program, The Waste Lab, and second edition finalist, Bambuyu, stand out as pioneers in their respective fields, embodying the spirit of innovation and sustainability. The Waste Lab is an impact-driven and data-led startup based in the UAE that was showcased during the Museum of the Future's Climate Future Week, a landmark event curated by the museum which took place ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in the UAE. Working with communities, businesses, and educational institutions, this innovative company focuses on reducing and creating value out of food waste through nature-based solutions, aligning with sustainability and environmental conservation goals. Meanwhile, Bambuyu, another UAE-based innovator, confronts the critical issue of deforestation with its tree-free tissue products, challenging conventional practices, and aiding the fight against deforestation, a major contributor to global tree loss.

The partnership between Visa and the Museum of the Future supports Dubai's and the global community's acceleration towards readiness for the future, demonstrating the museum and Visa's joint commitment to showcasing game changing technologies and concepts, which underscore the notion that true advancement is rooted in community empowerment. This synergy serves as a model, showcasing the potential of collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors to foster community development, and enact significant change.

Mohamed Bin Obood AlFalasi

Director of Strategic Partnerships, Museum of the Future

Mohamed Bin Obood AlFalasi currently works as the Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Museum of the Future, driven by his excellence in innovation and strategic collaborations. At the forefront of the museum's endeavors, Mohamed plays a key role in shaping its future initiatives and cultivating impactful partnerships, positioning it as a global beacon for cutting-edge technology, creativity, and forward-thinking undertakings.

Prior to the Museum of the Future, Mohamed played a vital role in heading the innovation team at The Executive Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. His academic journey in communication engineering at Khalifa University, coupled with advanced leadership training from Mohamed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, has equipped Mohamed with a strong foundation in both technology and strategy. His direct involvement in launching the 2014 Dubai Innovation Strategy, and his experience at Thuraya Satellite Telecommunications Company, are testaments to his capabilities and contributions to Dubai's technological and strategic development. 

