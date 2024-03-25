Director of Strategic Partnerships, Museum of the Future

Mohamed Bin Obood AlFalasi currently works as the Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Museum of the Future, driven by his excellence in innovation and strategic collaborations. At the forefront of the museum's endeavors, Mohamed plays a key role in shaping its future initiatives and cultivating impactful partnerships, positioning it as a global beacon for cutting-edge technology, creativity, and forward-thinking undertakings.

Prior to the Museum of the Future, Mohamed played a vital role in heading the innovation team at The Executive Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. His academic journey in communication engineering at Khalifa University, coupled with advanced leadership training from Mohamed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, has equipped Mohamed with a strong foundation in both technology and strategy. His direct involvement in launching the 2014 Dubai Innovation Strategy, and his experience at Thuraya Satellite Telecommunications Company, are testaments to his capabilities and contributions to Dubai's technological and strategic development.