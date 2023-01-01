Deputy Managing Director, Gulf Craft

As the Deputy Managing Director at Gulf Craft, Abeer Alshaali is responsible for overseeing the expansion of the company’s network in the US, Europe, and other key markets, while extending guidance to the executive management team.

Raised and educated in the United States of America, Abeer Alshaali spent her summers vacationing in the UAE, visiting the Gulf Craft factory and showrooms, and, in turn, establishing a commitment to the company in her childhood. She was always interested in supporting the family business; however, after completing her bachelor’s degree at Rice University in Houston, Texas, she joined HSBC to gain experience.

Following her professional years, Mrs. Alshaali took time off work to raise her own family and be actively involved in the Parent Teacher Association of Dar Al Marefa School in Dubai, managing all finances for the association. Later, she joined the Gulf Craft organization and worked in the Executive Office, handling the management of the company alongside her father. She has successfully overseen the implementation of new processes and has been instrumental in enhancing the efficiency and structure of the company.

Mrs. Alshaali is also a board member of the Ajman Media City Free Zone, and she serves as a mentor in the Shaikh Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Leadership Program.