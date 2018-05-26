My Queue

Coworking

Here are 50 Coworking Locations That Welcome Dogs

Having a furry friend wander the office can help improve collaboration, increase creativity, boost employee morale, improve employee satisfaction and decrease stress, to name a few of the benefits.
Here are 50 Coworking Locations That Welcome Dogs
Image credit: Seth K. Hughes | Getty Images
This story originally appeared on This Dog's Life

Let’s face it: dogs make everything better, including work.

Having a furry friend wander the office can help improve collaboration, increase creativity, boost employee morale, improve employee satisfaction and decrease stress, to name a few of the benefits.

And while some traditional office spaces are jumping on the dog-friendly bandwagon (7 percent, compared to 4 percent in 2014), so are non-traditional office spaces, like coworking environments (also known as shared workspaces for small companies and freelancers).Besides offering amenities like contemporary looking offices, state-of-the-art technology, happy hours and unlimited coffee, many are also making their locations dog-friendly.

Check out 50 dog-friendly coworking spots across the U.S. compiled by real-estate listing platform CommercialCafe.

