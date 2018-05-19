Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Hermès

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Hermès
Image credit: Hermès
Hermès Eau de Citron Noir
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Crafted by Christine Nagel, the Eau de Citron Noir is a new scent in Hermès’ unisex cologne collection. Inspired by the appeal around Eau d’Orange Verte, the original Hermès Cologne, Nagel sought a contemporary and vibrant note to the signature scent. The result is the use of an interesting touch- black lemon or loomi, as it’s known in the Middle East as a commonly used ingredient in Arabic cuisine. Enclosed in a crisp dark blue bottle, the scent captures a combination of citrus fruits with smoky and woody black lime, an embodiment for a deep and smooth fragrance

Related: The Executive Selection: Choosing A Fragrance That Works For You

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Lifestyle

Can Binaural Beats Make You Smarter?

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Zenith

Lifestyle

Identifying the 4 Unique Types of Successful People