The Executive Selection: Hermès
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Crafted by Christine Nagel, the Eau de Citron Noir is a new scent in Hermès’ unisex cologne collection. Inspired by the appeal around Eau d’Orange Verte, the original Hermès Cologne, Nagel sought a contemporary and vibrant note to the signature scent. The result is the use of an interesting touch- black lemon or loomi, as it’s known in the Middle East as a commonly used ingredient in Arabic cuisine. Enclosed in a crisp dark blue bottle, the scent captures a combination of citrus fruits with smoky and woody black lime, an embodiment for a deep and smooth fragrance.
