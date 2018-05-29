How This Event is Set to Inspire Agile Entrepreneurs

INSPIRE 2018 is the 3rd edition of Agile Chandigarh's annual conference

May 29, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Agility, the word that almost every IT guy hears every day.Why? Simply because it is vital to achieving digital transformation. Established organisations need to evolve from the old ways of working, and think like startups, where customer feedback’s importance is paramount and need to evolve each and every day.

Agile Chandigarh, the user group of Scrum Alliance with 500+ strong community, have come a long way having held more 50 workshops and 2 conferences in the Chandigarh Tricity enlightening the community on the effectiveness and implementation of Agile Methodologies. This year it is going to get bigger and better.

Once again, INSPIRE 2018, Agile Chandigarh’s flagship event is back to celebrate the success of Agile and its journey. The event will be held on 1st and 2nd June 2018, at Hometel Hotel, Chandigarh.

About Scrum Alliance

Scrum Alliance is non for profit largest, most established and influential professional membership and certification organization in the world Agile community. Agile Chandigarh is proud to be associated with such an esteemed organization.

INSPIRE 2018

INSPIRE 2018 is the 3rd edition of Agile Chandigarh’s annual conference with previous conferences been held in 2015 and 2016 respectively at Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali. The 2 days annual event is for everyone interested in the application of Agile, or moving towards an Agile way of working. This unique gathering of influential Agile practitioners and leaders also brings together senior professionals, including C-suite executives, directors and managers.

This is an excellent opportunity for IT professionals, students and budding entrepreneurs to learn, share, network and listen to the thought leaders of the industry. INSPIRE 2018 will see speakers from Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai and London talking and hand on workshop on agile topics, such as Agile Project and Product management, tools and techniques to be able to deliver high quality products and services faster to market.

Events Galore

The two days long event is going to be a gala fest, packed with exciting presentations and workshops on the contemporary topics such as Social Entrepreneurship, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence in Agile, Agile Testing, User Experience and many more.

Mr Srijan Pal Singh, Co-Founder Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Centre will behonouring the event with his esteemed presence and is our Keynote Speaker.

The highlight of the conference is some of the thought leaders of the industry; Tathagat Verma (India Head, ChinaSoft), Smita Mishra (CEO, QAzone Infosystems), Nitin Sethi (VP-IT, Indigo Airlines), Ajay Kabra (Sr Director, Xebia.com), Pawel Kaminski (CTO, Ucreate.it) to name a few.

The event will be followed by the networking dinner on 1st June which will provide opportunity to the participants to have one-to-one discussions with the speakers, spend time with them and seek answers to their boundless questions. The speakers are always happy to help the seekers.

Post Conference Events

INSPIRE 2018 is providing an excellent opportunity to the IT professionals to attend certification programs in Scrum and Agile Testing.

Professional Scrum Master (PSM) certification program will be conducted by Scrum.Org on 3rd and 4th June. Certified Professional- Agile Automation Testing will be conducted by Agile Testing Alliance from 1st to 3rd June 2018.

For more details please visit their website www.agilechd.com or drop an email at contact@agilechd.com.

Inputs provided by Paritosh Agarwal, Senior Business Analyst at Revenue Technology Services and Co-Organizer INSPIRE2018