RADA - Your #AI- powered Assistant at the Airport is Here. 4 Things to Know

May 31, 2018 1 min read

1. Swiggy & BigBasket are milking their way to success. Reports suggest that both the startups are now looking at delivering milk and for the same are looking at acquiring milk delivery startups to go ahead with their ventures.

2. Snapchat is finally paying attention to its over 9 million users in India. The company is all set to launch its first sales and support team in India in partnership with the ad tech firm Tyroo.

3. The next time you walk into Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3, be ready for a very different hello! Vistara Airlines has created its own AI powered robot called RADA which can assist customers. RADA will take its place at the airport from July 5.

4. Entrepreneurs’ lives always make for the perfect Bollywood script! Reports suggest now is the turn for the life of the King of Good times’ Vijay Mallya. And guess who’ll be playing the troubled entrepreneur? Govinda!

