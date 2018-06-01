Roger Ver, Founder Of Bitcoin.Com, Joins The MoneyToken Advisory Board

June 1, 2018 3 min read

MoneyToken Financial Services welcomes the CEO and COO of Bitcoin.com, Roger Ver, onto the advisory board with Genesis Technologies, the Dubai-based blockchain company as a local partner in the Middle East and Shehab Ahmed, the CTO of HostSailor LLC as a local ambassador. MoneyToken.com is a blockchain-based financial services platform founded by US and UK fintech experts whose background includes years of experience at Goldman Sachs, Prudential Financial, Citibank, Ernst & Young, and Bloomberg.

“MoneyToken is a bright example of the real use of blockchain technology, as well as offering a massive boost for crypto market liquidity for all market players, and especially for businesses.” Roger Ver, Founder of Bitcoin.com

The company launched its public token sale at 15.00 UTC on May 2 with 20% bonus. The platform, aimed at miners, projects that made their token sales, traders, investors and exchanges, will allow holders of crypto assets to gain access to loan-based financial services, using cryptocurrency as collateral. The partnership between MoneyToken and Bitcoin.com will bring new benefits to the Bitcoin Cash community; BCH will be available as accepted collateral on the MoneyToken lending platform.

Now Bitcoin Cash holders can enjoy the benefits MoneyToken offers - leveraging their assets and spending cash, while continuing to hold their crypto positions. As part of the cooperation with Bitcoin.com, MoneyToken will gain access to the vibrant Bitcoin.com community, and the financial experience and networking support of two of the leading experts in the crypto world.

“The Bitcoin Cash community is a unique and powerful force in cryptocurrency; adding our support to Bitcoin Cash and allowing our potential token buyers and future lenders and borrowers to operate in BCH, only adds to our portfolio and strengthens the value of MoneyToken as a product for all our users,” Jerome MacGillivray, Co-Founder of MoneyToken.

Roger Ver, also known as “Bitcoin Jesus”, is an inspirer and advocate of Bitcoin Cash, and is well respected as key influencer in the crypto community; not just because he was one of the earliest supporter and adopter of bitcoin, but also because of his early investments in crypto-related startups including Ripple, Blockchain.info, Bitpay and Kraken. Roger Ver’s company, MemoryDealers, became the first company in the world to accept Bitcoin as a payment option for its services.

Mate Tokay has been involved in the cryptocurrency business as a miner since 2013; he co-founded Bitcoinist.net a cryptocurrency news magazine and he is now the Chief Operation Officer at Bitcoin.com - the premier source for everything Bitcoin related. Mate focuses on a larger vision and communicating that vision to others while staying on top of the major trends in the industry.

“We are happy to be a part of this project since we can clearly see the strong team, disruptive and self sustaining business model and, what is more important, the real value it can bring to the crypto community” Mate Tokay, COO of Bitcoin.com

Mate Tokay, COO, Bitcoin.com. Image credit: MoneyToken.

MoneyToken has already started to accept BCH for purchasing IMT during the Token Sale; the public token sale will be finished on June 6. The current bonus is 20% bonus. To gain access to the 20% bonus , interested contributors should register and create an account at the Token Sale Dashboard - https://moneytoken.com

To find out more about the project you can join the MoneyToken telegram chat https://t.me/moneytoken.