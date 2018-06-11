The Most Common Words U.K. Companies Use for Their Business Names (Infographic)

How do the British name their businesses?

June 11, 2018 1 min read

How do you choose the best business name? As an entrepreneur, you likely want to pick something memorable that also best represents your brand or product.

Insurance broker Premier BusinessCare looked at the thousands of businesses registered at the U.K.'s Companies House to find out which words company owners use most often, as well as identify unique choices and overall trends.

Among the findings:

Place names are particularly popular; "Scotland" and "Scottish" were the most-used country references (with 9,888 instances), while "London" was the most-used city name (33,203).

The average business name length was 22 characters.

Aside from "limited" and "ltd." the most popular word for business names was "services," which was found in 228,612 company names.

To learn more, check out Premier BusinessCare's infographic below.