This $23 Yoga Subscription Can be a Great Mother's Day Gift Secure a year's worth of access to this platform with more than 1,500 online yoga classes for your mom.

By Entrepreneur Store

A sad yet all-too-common side effect of being a busy entrepreneur is not having enough time to connect with your folks as much as you used to. It's natural, and that's why we set aside special times each year to show extra special love to those who made us. With Mother's Day around the corner, we have a deal that could be perfect for your mom.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 1st, you can get this one-year subscription to YogaDownload Unlimited for only $22.97 (reg. $119). This limited-time Mother's Day discount features full access to this well-known and highly curated platform.

YogaDownload features more than 1,500 online yoga and fitness classes. Users get unlimited access to these classes and can also download the courses for offline viewing without any limitations. Your mom can access her subscription easily via YogaDownload's website and mobile app. As she becomes more familiar with the catalog, she can always branch out and try new classes, which are added each week.

YogaDownload is extremely well-reviewed, with an average rating of 4.7/5 stars on Trustpilot from more than 800 reviews. One recent user named Jayleen wrote, "I love that I can download yoga classes so I can access yoga offline! Thanks, Yoga Download and my yoga teacher for recommending this sight."

Make sure to step away from work and take some time to order your mom the perfect Mother's Day gift this year.

