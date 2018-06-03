How You Begin Your Day Can Make Or Break Your Productivity

June 3, 2018 4 min read

We all inevitably know the difference between a good morning and a bad one. One day we spring out of bed like Cinderella, with birds singing, the sun shining, and nothing can get in our way! On other days, we can hardly creep out of bed, feeling sluggish for the day ahead.

When we are met with days like the latter, perhaps all it takes is one positive thought to turn our whole day around. From the minute we open our eyes, we make the decision to either get up and make the most of the day or press the snooze button.

Generally, how you begin the day can either make or break your productivity. As the founder and CEO of Forever Rose London, I often have a full schedule whilst managing 300 employees and here's my positive morning routine to ensure each day is upbeat and energetic.

1. Breathe in, breathe out

There is nothing worse than the sound of an alarm going off when you just aren’t ready to get out of bed. Give yourself 10-15 minutes to balance and check-in before getting out of bed as it will allow you to slowly get ready mentally for the day ahead. Take deep, slow breaths for a few minutes, having everything drop away and remove those negative vibes. With a peaceful wake up routine, it will allow you to reduce body tension and elevate your mood.

2. Dehydration is a NO

To start your day cleansed and refreshed, make sure to drink a big glass of water upon waking up. During the night we tend to dehydrate, which leaves us feeling groggy and can be a cause for those mornings when you wake up on the wrong side of the bed. The night before, grab a glass of water to place on your night stand, ready for the morning. Not only will it help to purify your body, it will also contribute to better protein absorption throughout the day.

3. Make your breakfast count

As breakfast says within the word, after a good night's rest, your body needs to break the fast. Ensuring you have a well rounded meal for the start of your day will not only provide energy, it will also set up your body with important nutrients. It’s also commonly known that people who have breakfast are less likely to be overweight. For a quick meal, why not try having eggs with a slice of toast or a bowl of oatmeal with fruit.

4. Give yourself some TLC

Whether by stretching, running or doing yoga, moving your body is one of the best things you can do to start your day off right. By being active when you first get out of bed, you will be more tuned in and connected with your body and mind. By setting the tone of your day with a positive action, you will be more likely to make better and healthy choices throughout the day.

5. Smile, it’s free!

A smile may be small but it can be a powerful tool in elevating our mood. Smiling has proved to reduce your heart-rate, release stress and decrease anxiety. Give yourself a smile once you open your eyes or in the mirror while thinking about what you are looking forward to that day or something that you enjoy. Studies have shown that people who smile regularly are viewed by others as more attractive, reliable, relaxed, and sincere. And as we all know, smiling is contagious, so pass on your positivity to others by giving them a smile.

