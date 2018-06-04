Google to End Involvement in Pentagon AI Project

Due to employee backlash, the company will not pursue another contract for the Pentagon's Project Maven, Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene told employees on Friday.

Google is reportedly abandoning plans to help the Pentagon develop a controversial AI system to analyze footage taken from aerial drones.

Due to employee backlash, the company will not pursue another contract for the Pentagon's Project Maven, Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene told employees on Friday, according to Gizmodo, citing anonymous sources.

Word of Google's involvement in the research prompted thousands of employees to sign an internal letter in protest; a dozen reportedly went so far to resign.

So far, Google hasn't commented on Gizmodo's report. But publicly, the company has defended its work with the Pentagon and claimed the research is focused on "non-offensive" purposes.