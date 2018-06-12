New-Age Entrepreneurship: Why Crowdfunding Amounts to More than Just Raising Money

If you have a really good idea, expect money to flow in

When it comes to turning entrepreneur for the first time this year, there is lots to cheer about as unconventionality is the first thing that is being sought from entrepreneurial solutions which are also actually leading to solving a multitude of issues plaguing society. In this regard, if you are an entrepreneur with the unconventional/creative acumen but feel bogged down by financial crunches; you need not fret as there is a crowdfunded way out.

Crowdfunding, though not a new trend, has picked up in recent times due to the fact that today’s entrepreneurial community has begun to realize the importance of having creative solutions for societal problems. This has led to healthier entrepreneurial empowerment as even the mass could easily turn quality entrepreneurs and foster their ambitions of being associated with businesses. The best example here is that of films which are now taking the crowdfunded route whilst finding acceptance amongst the community.

Hence, with crowdfunding fostering quality entrepreneurship in 2018 (and beyond) being the criteria, Entrepreneur India lists 5 reasons why this is the new driver of change for the youth: