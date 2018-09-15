Crowdfunding

5 Steps to Transform Your Idea into a Profitable Business Using Crowdfunding
5 Steps to Transform Your Idea into a Profitable Business Using Crowdfunding

How to leverage the crowdfunding community to build your business from the ground up.
The Oracles | 6 min read
If Your Startup Falls Into One of These Categories, It's Not a Fit for Crowdfunding
If Your Startup Falls Into One of These Categories, It's Not a Fit for Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding may well not be the best route software, mobile app or idea arenas. If your product is about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, you'll do well.
Roy Morejon | 7 min read
6 Ways to Become an Entrepreneur Without Starting From Scratch
6 Ways to Become an Entrepreneur Without Starting From Scratch

You can get into the game with more than money.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 3: Circus Act or Class Act?
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 3: Circus Act or Class Act?

Every founder who pitches on our weekly show has their own style. But the investors' decisions ultimately boil down to whether a business can scale.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 2: 'You Gotta Discuss It Right Now'
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 2: 'You Gotta Discuss It Right Now'

On our fast-paced pitch show, contestants have to be ready to open up to investors and viewers alike.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 1: 'Is She Pitching Us?'
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 1: 'Is She Pitching Us?'

Our weekly pitch show is back, and the investor judges are looking for answers.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
5 Critical Success Factors for Raising Money Through Equity Crowdfunding
5 Critical Success Factors for Raising Money Through Equity Crowdfunding

This relatively new option can be a boon to entrepreneurs, if done right.
John Panaccione | 5 min read
How to Raise a Million Dollars on Kickstarter
How to Raise a Million Dollars on Kickstarter

Two entrepreneurs share how they raised more than a million dollars online.
Candace Sjogren | 5 min read
My Company Raised Over $1 Million on Indiegogo -- And It Almost Killed Us
My Company Raised Over $1 Million on Indiegogo -- And It Almost Killed Us

We were almost a victim of our own success.
Jonas Gyalokay | 6 min read
3 Entrepreneurs Who Raised More Than $1 Million Crowdfunding Share the Secrets to Their Success
3 Entrepreneurs Who Raised More Than $1 Million Crowdfunding Share the Secrets to Their Success

Here's how to make sure your campaign is a blockbuster.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read

Crowdfunding is the process of raising money to fund what is typically a project or business venture through many donors using an online platform, such as Kickstarter, Indiegogo and Crowdfunder. The fundraising window is usually finite -- 90 days, for instance -- and the fees and rules vary across platforms.

How to: Crowdfunding is typically done through an online platform that allows the fundraiser to set up a public campaign for accepting donations. The campaign will advertise details such as the nature of the project or venture, the amount of money the company is hoping to raise and the campaign’s fundraising deadline. People can donate a specified amount through the fundraising campaign’s website and often receive some sort of acknowledgement or reward in return for their donation.         

Applications of crowdfunding: This can range from charitable and educational projects to creative projects -- like funding films -- as well as supporting scalable businesses. Crowdfunding platforms each tend to cater to specific categories, such as Kickstarter which focuses on creative projects or Crowdfunder, an equity-based platform which is used for businesses looking to raise investment capital.    

