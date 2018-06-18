How Startups Can Optimize Online Job Postings

We are sharing the exact tricks to attract talented people online for various vacancies in your company

June 18, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For any company, big or small, attracting more qualified applicants can be a challenge. A high growth in a company means that the responsibilities and functions of the HR team will also increase. In today’s competitive job market, the HR department is bound to tap the best talent with all the essential skills. This is where the role of job postings comes into play. To keep up with rapidly changing employment trends, many companies are using keywords, SEO(Search Engine Optimization), SEM(Search Engine Marketing) and other tools to help job seekers notice the posting. As an employer, one needs to make sure that the postings stand out without being boring and uninspiring.

Entrepreneur India is listing out few tips for startups to help optimize their job postings online:

Describe Your Company Culture:

Online job postings can serve many purposes other than the primary objective of hiring. Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder, Wakefit.co believes the postings can serve as a powerful signal of growth in the market.

“It can also become a vendor/supplier magnet to see who wants to work with the company. Also, it is the best way to build a good presence online for a long term. Given this, we at Wakefit.co put in a lot of effort in putting out the right tone of language, having the proper hyperlinks, describing the company culture and also putting out founder profiles to establish credibility,” he said.

Writing A Clear & Concise Job Description:

For Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO, JobsForHer, in order to attract quality candidates, one needs to reveal the job function clearly as candidates evaluate job postings based on the title so try to be as creative as possible.

“Take time to list a few of the most searched keywords by employees and incorporate the same in your job description as most listings are posted online. Instead of creating a laundry list of skills, focus on the basic talent and experience required, as a candidate can always be trained if they have the right attitude. It’s also a good idea to highlight your work culture, benefits and environment to attract the right candidate,” said Bagaria

Share Your Business's Market Position:

With the multitude of job posting platforms, it is become increasingly difficult to find the right talent or even for job seekers to find the jobs best suited for them. Regular job descriptions tend to be quite standard and are usually just glossed over.

Arshan Vakil, Founder, and CEO, Kings Learning emphasized that to optimize job postings online more information on the company culture, long-term vision of not just the company but that particular hire as well works well.

“Letting job seekers know what they will be working towards in addition to the daily tasks really helps. A little information on the culture of the company, stage of growth etc. also really helps find the correct people as working for startups is not for everyone,” he shared adding that the applicants are only interested in where you are as a company.