This is How You can Improve Your Glassdoor Rating

While there can be numerous reason why the X person must have rejected your offer, one of it could be your company's review on Glassdoor.com.

June 19, 2018 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While there can be numerous reason why the X person must have rejected your offer, one of it could be your company’s review on Glassdoor.com.

Imagine this: You are on a hiring spree. You conduct tens of interviews to finalise a bunch of young talent that potentially fill the gaps in your startup. Your prospective employees look promising and eager to join your startup. Salaries are negotiated, both the parties agree on the figures. Offer letters and salary breaks ups are released.

But few days, before joining an over-enthusiastic so-called prospective employee declines your offer with no logical reason. And you have to restart the process.

All of us have been there and done that. While there can be numerous reason why the X person must have rejected your offer, one of it could be your company’s review on Glassdoor.com.

What is Glassdoor?

California-based Glassdoor was founded by Robert Hohman, Rich Barton and Tim Besse in 2007.

According to the platform’s website, Glassdoor holds a growing database of millions of company reviews, CEO approval ratings, salary reports, interview reviews and questions, benefits reviews, office photos and more which is entirely shared by employees, which includes both current and former.

How Does it Matter?

Manashi Kumar, Chief People Officer, BARC India feels in this millennial age, where documenting one's lunch is perhaps more important than consuming it, more and more employees have started expressing their views about work amongst other things, online.

“With comments which are free and uncensored, the internet has made everyone powerful. While earlier, employees would express their views about an organisation to just their close friends and family, today they have a much more powerful tool to take it to a much wider audience “ Kumar shares while pointing out that these reviews on such platforms can be both a boon and bane.

“A good review will definitely take you one notch up in the employment index, but negative comments can lead to losing some good talent.”

While a lot of organizations prefer hiring an online reputation management firm to manage their digital footprints on social media and similar portals, you can look at the following hacks internally to improve your company’s ratings on Glassdoor:

#Hack 1 - Invest in the Right Direction

Rakesh Reddy, Director, Aparna Constructions and Estates Private Limited believes initiatives like diversity and inclusions for employees across positions, age and gender helps the organization in creating a positive environment for the employee.

“Another significant well-believed fact is that people do not quit jobs, they quit their managers and thus investing in quality leadership and training at all levels is equally essential. I truly believe that goal and growth driven, motivated and unbiased environment are the key pillars for the success any company,” he adds.

#Hack 2 - Seamless Process

While on the other side, investing in an internal IT platform has helped LEAP India to provide a seamless experience when it comes to joining a process for the employees and online on the job training manuals.

“With seamless integration of systems, it helps to create case studies, online training, and development, online clearing reimbursements of expenses, automatic online storage of the work done, which is clearly integrated with appraisal system, therefore eliminating human element in appraisals,” says LEAP’s MD Sunu Mathew.

#Hack 3 - Communicate

Discuss your company’s focus on creating a fantastic workplace with every candidate you meet. This creates a shift from offering a job, to an opportunity to join an elite team and a company that cares about its employees. “This will lead to good reviews on Glassdoor platform and try to post your Glassdoor rating in the careers section on your website, with a backlink to the platform,” adviced Mathew.

When it comes to your current employees, develop an internal feed mechanism to address their concerns. Sahil Vaidya, Cofounder, The Minimalist insists on direct engagement with the employees as its essential for employee comfort and retention.

“Helping them push their individual limits and ensuring a healthy work environment conducive to productivity is necessary for today's time. When employees are heard, they act as spokespersons for the organisation. As far as ratings are concerned, they're just the result. Focus on actions, results will follow,” he adds.

Additionally, one must also try to communicate with the ex-employees and ask them to share their good experience with the company during their stint, by getting this feedback the management must try and cement the loopholes present in the system thereby making it a great place to work ensure and make the workplace.

“In case, if any former employee has given you a less rating, one can always try to call them and justify and clear their doubts, so that the employees can work doubly hard to not repeat their mistakes and improve their performance accordingly. All these factors will help in creating goodwill about the brand, not only online but also in the offline space,” Kapil Gupta, CEO, Shella Consultant suggested.