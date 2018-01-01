Glassdoor

Rankings

People Loved Interviewing at These Companies. Here's What You Can Learn From Them.

From Sherwin-Williams to J. Crew to Walt Disney Company, check out these companies that candidates ranked the top best places to interview at.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
CEOs

These CEOs -- Including Some of Your Favorites -- Are the Most Highly Reviewed by Their Employees

Glassdoor's annual Highest Rated CEOs list highlights leaders of consulting firms and tech giants.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Glassdoor

Jobs Aggregator Glassdoor Raises $40 Million in New Financing Round

Glassdoor's sales have risen 100 percent each year on average for the last four years.
Reuters | 1 min read
Salary

Why More Than Half of Your Employees Are Looking for a New Job

Glassdoor released new findings from its Global Salary Transparency Survey on Equal Pay Day.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Interview Questions

These Are the Strangest Job Interview Questions You'll Ever Hear

The Top 10 Oddball Interview Questions of 2016, according to Glassdoor.
Michal Addady | 3 min read
Jobs

What's the Highest-Paying Job in the U.S.?

Glassdoor revealed its list of the top 25 jobs on Wednesday.
Jonathan Chew | 2 min read
Interview Questions

7 Interview Questions That Determine Emotional Intelligence

Who you hire casts the foundation for your company's success, so make sure you're asking questions that reveal a candidate's emotional intelligence.
Carolyn Sun | 3 min read
Employee Benefits

The Top 10 Cushiest Places to Work

From travel stipends to egg freezing, these perks go above and beyond traditional corporate benefits.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Careers

The 10 Best Jobs in America for 2016

If you're looking for a competitive job market and a cushy median base salary, these careers are your best, according to a new report from Glassdoor.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Company Culture

The Top 10 Companies to Work for in 2016

Awesome co-workers, benefits and competitive pay make these 10 companies the most exciting places to work for, as rated by the employees themselves.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
