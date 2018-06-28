News and Trends

Now Or Never: Final Call For Entries To Dubai Startup Hub's Second Edition Of Market Access

With the deadline looming for entries to the second edition of the Market Access program by Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurship development arm of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we talk with Manager for Entrepreneurship Strategy Natalia Sycheva to learn what startups and entrepreneurs -both within and outside the UAE- stand to gain by being a part of this initiative.

If you haven’t already submitted your application, make sure you do so now: http://www.dubaichamber.com/dubaistartuphub/marketaccess/

For questions/clarifications on Market Access, Dubai Startup Hub is hosting a session at Dubai Chamber headquarters on Thursday, June 28, 2018 from 1pm – 3pm. Confirm your attendance by emailing dubaistartuphub@dubaichamber.com. 

This article was originally published on Dubai Startup Hub and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Three UAE Startups Seal Deals With Corporates As Part Of Dubai Startup Hub's Market Access Initiative

