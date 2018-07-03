Amazon's Biggest Prime Day Sale Starts on July 16

You've now got 36 whole hours to bag a bargain.

July 3, 2018 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



If you're in the market for an Alexa-enabled product, it'll soon be the time to buy. Amazon says this year's Prime Day, starting on July 16, is its biggest ever, with double the deals on its own devices and $100 off Echo Show. There will be more than 1 million other deals up for grabs, too -- so many that Amazon has extended the sale to 36 hours (compared to last year's 30).

Expect the usual deep discounts on Amazon brands, up to 50 percent off movies and TV shows on digital, DVD and Blu-Ray, plus free games on Twitch. The company is also slashing the costs of its media subscription services to entice new customers. Prime members that haven't tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months for just $0.99, or you can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for the same price. New Audible sign-ups can get more than 65 percent off their first three months, at just $4.95 a month.

And, of course, Amazon's latest partnership is being brought into the Prime Day fold. Whole Foods Market will have a bunch of deals available on its most popular products, and those shopping with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa will get double the cashback from July 14 through 17. Prime Day kicks off around the world (and for the first time in Australia, Singapore, Netherlands and Luxembourg) on July 16 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.