Rachel England

MIT Researchers Create a Robot Houseplant That Moves on Its Own
Robots

MIT Researchers Create a Robot Houseplant That Moves on Its Own

This will all be fine.
3 min read
Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for GDPR-Style Privacy Laws in the U.S.
Data Management

Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for GDPR-Style Privacy Laws in the U.S.

He said he believes personal data is being 'weaponized.'
3 min read
Lab-Grown Meat and Other Substitutes Can't Be Labeled as Meat, Missouri State Rules
Regulations

Lab-Grown Meat and Other Substitutes Can't Be Labeled as Meat, Missouri State Rules

Apparently 'shopper confusion' is to blame for the new marketing regulation.
2 min read
Elon Musk Is Sending Teams to Assist With the Thailand Cave Rescue
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Is Sending Teams to Assist With the Thailand Cave Rescue

It's hoped his resources could save the boys from months spent underground.
2 min read
Amazon's Biggest Prime Day Sale Starts on July 16
Amazon

Amazon's Biggest Prime Day Sale Starts on July 16

You've now got 36 whole hours to bag a bargain.
2 min read
Scientists Accidentally Produce an Enzyme That Devours Plastic
Pollution

Scientists Accidentally Produce an Enzyme That Devours Plastic

The mutant enzyme breaks down plastic in a matter of days.
3 min read
Tesla's Got Production Issues. Acquiring This Automation Company Could Help.
Tesla

Tesla's Got Production Issues. Acquiring This Automation Company Could Help.

Perbix has been supplying Tesla with automated production parts for three years.
1 min read
Amazon Key Opens Your Home for Indoor Deliveries
Amazon

Amazon Key Opens Your Home for Indoor Deliveries

Would you trust a courier with access to your home?
3 min read
