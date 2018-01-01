Rachel England

Robots
MIT Researchers Create a Robot Houseplant That Moves on Its Own
This will all be fine.
Data Management
Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for GDPR-Style Privacy Laws in the U.S.
He said he believes personal data is being 'weaponized.'
Regulations
Lab-Grown Meat and Other Substitutes Can't Be Labeled as Meat, Missouri State Rules
Apparently 'shopper confusion' is to blame for the new marketing regulation.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Is Sending Teams to Assist With the Thailand Cave Rescue
It's hoped his resources could save the boys from months spent underground.
Amazon
Amazon's Biggest Prime Day Sale Starts on July 16
You've now got 36 whole hours to bag a bargain.
Pollution
Scientists Accidentally Produce an Enzyme That Devours Plastic
The mutant enzyme breaks down plastic in a matter of days.
Tesla
Tesla's Got Production Issues. Acquiring This Automation Company Could Help.
Perbix has been supplying Tesla with automated production parts for three years.
Amazon
Amazon Key Opens Your Home for Indoor Deliveries
Would you trust a courier with access to your home?