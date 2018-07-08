How to Overcome Stress and Own the Day

Here are some tips on how to take control of stress in your life.

July 8, 2018 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



I’ve been dealing with a lot of stress in my life lately. Then, I get wrapped up in it and tell myself (and others) how stressed I am. This mentality ends up breeding even more stress, and it’s honestly not healthy.



As I listen to others around me, I’ve come to realize this is the norm. Despite all of the technology we have and all of our luxuries, we consider ourselves to be the most stressed generation.

That’s why I decided to bring you another great mashup talking about this stress from Amanda Enayati, Todd Kashdan, Lissa Rankin and Arianna Huffington. Stress, more than anything, is a mindset. It’s something we create ourselves in order to try and protect ourselves.

We even become stressed about the unknown. The possibility of infinite success, or infinite failure, naturally gets our emotions to focus on the darker side of the world.

Instead, I challenge you to take the lessons from each of these clips. Apply them to your life and see just how much better you can make your life.

Press play and learn about how you can take control of your stress, on Episode 659.

