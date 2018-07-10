This Made in China Fund is Set to Invest in India

July 10, 2018 3 min read

If you are an innovative entrepreneur working on developing sustainable models across healthcare, Fintech, and consumer products; you have a USD 250 Million venture capital fund. This fund, called Ganesh Ventures, set by Jessica Wong, has also closed a USD 30 million investment in startups in India.

The fund is set to make a foray into Indian shores focusing on cross-border relationships between India and China. Ganesh Ventures also aims at fostering Indian entrepreneurs looking at accessing the startup ecosystem and resources in China.

Cross-border investments and mentoring

This means that significant venture capital would be pumped in to Indian startups whilst also focussing on opening gateways to other investors for larger capital raises. The firm stated that it would set up offices across Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hong Kong, and Beijing, to facilitate cross-border investments. With strategic partnerships with Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) Fund led by Yongfu Yu, Ganesh Ventures has also said that it would focus on funding and potentially mentoring creative startups in India.

“We have been testing the waters in India for some time and have gained valuable understanding of the market. Our portfolio companies have received continuous support from a growing number of strategic partners such as Xiaomi and Alibaba group, “stated Jessica Wong – Founder and Managing Partner at Ganesh Ventures.

Prior to Ganesh Ventures, Wong had invested in as many as 6 startups across travel, Fintech, and discretionary healthcare domains, as part of the Cyber Carrier fund. Recently, Cyber Carrier made exits from KrazyBee.

“After years of exploring and analyzing India market, we can say with confidence that our investment and post-investment management strategy has worked very well, which is fully validated by our outstanding performance. Our new fund has already participated in the further rounds of HappyEasyGo, GigIndia, Indialends and BeYouPlus re-asserting confidence in our previous investments,” adds Wong.

Re-iteration of the smart investment perspective

Wong’s Ganesh Ventures, with its USD 250 Million fund, is yet another instance of actually seeking smart models to mitigate a layer of plaguing issues across various societal sector. The healthcare domain is a classic example, and the Indian scenario presents ample opportunities for you as an entrepreneur to develop models wherein facilities could become more accessible whilst becoming affordable as well.

In related developments, healthcare startup SigTuple raised USD 19 Million from the likes of Accel and IDG. This investment takes SigTuple’s overall equity fundraise to USD 25 Million. The startup has been associated with investors such as Pi Ventures, Axilor, Binny Bansal, Endiya Partners, Venture Highway, and Trifecta Capital.

This fund assumes significance considering the fact that healthcare represents a big opportunity to cater to the vast majority through enabling smart solutions driven by disruptive technology viz. Internet-of-Things (IoT), AI, ML, BlockChain, Deep Learning, and more; hence, the imminent future is all set to turn smarter.