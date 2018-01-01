Venture Capital

Investors

Startups Need More Than Money to Succeed -- They Need Smart Money

Startups need investors who bring not only cash to the table, but also their networks and business acumen.
Max Lyadvinsky | 6 min read
Silicon Valley VCs Were Eager to Hear About Our Cannabis Tech Firm but Reluctant to Invest

There are many reasons VCs won't, or just can't, invest in your cannabis company regardless of the numbers and the potential.
Joel Milton | 5 min read
Shark Tank

'Shark Tank' Investors Reveal Top 5 Tips to Make Your Business Famous

Is your business worthy of fame? If so, pay attention to what the Sharks have to say ...
Eric 'ERock' Christopher | 12 min read
Artificial Intelligence

Investors are Pouring Cash Into AI Startups Focused on Health Care

There are cures waiting to be discovered in the ever growing mountains of medical data.
Kate Merton | 5 min read
Startup Basics

Why Not Getting VC Funding Might Be Better for Your Business

Here's why lifestyle businesses appeal to so many entrepreneurs.
Jim Price | 5 min read
Venture Capital

With an Increase in Venture Capital Mega Deals, How Can Startups Stand Out?

While a great idea or product may put your emerging growth company in the running, breaking away from the crowd does take a significant amount of homework.
Heather Gates | 6 min read
Starting a Business

Want Startup Success? Keep It Simple, Stupid!

Don't try to be all things to all people--focus on that one thing your business can be doing that is better than everyone else.
George Deeb | 5 min read
The VC World Is Still a Boys' Club -- Here's How to Change That

Women provide a unique perspective that is often missing in venture capital firms.
Alison Wistner | 6 min read
Girlboss to Take on LinkedIn With Its Own Social Network

Sophia Amoruso's company raised $3.5 million for the venture.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
98 Percent of VC Funding Goes to Men. Can Women Entrepreneurs Change a Sexist System?

Last year, the largest VC deal for a female team was $165 million -- a stark contrast to that for males, which was $3 billion.
Hayden Field | 12 min read
Venture Capital

Venture Capital Basics

What It Is: Institutional venture capital comes from professionally managed funds that have $25 million to more than $1 billion to invest in emerging growth companies. Venture capital focuses on capital investments in private, young, fast-growing companies.

Appropriate for: High-growth, high-potential companies that are capable of becoming market leaders, and being profitable in five to eight years.

Best Use: Varied. From financing product development and commercializing promising technologies to building durable well-run businesses.

Cost: Expensive. Institutional venture capitalists purchase significant equity in a business. The earlier the investment stage, the more equity is required to persuade an institutional venture capitalist to invest. The range of funds typically available is $500,000 to more than $30 million.

Ease of Acquisition: Difficult. Institutional venture capitalists are choosy. Institutional venture capital is an appropriate source of funding for only a limited number of companies.

Source: PitchBook Platform

