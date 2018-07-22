The Power of Innovation

Here's how you can be more innovative in every area of your life.

July 22, 2018 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



A business is very similar to any personal relationships you have in life. They follow a lot of the same rules if you want them to be successful.

Whether you’re working on the next Amazon, courting someone new or trying to build a relationship with your child, you need to be innovative.

Innovation is all about assessing a situation; see what’s working and what’s not, and sometimes you need an outsider’s view to see the problem areas. Most importantly, innovation comes from listening, and really hearing out your clients and your loved ones.

These are important lessons I’ve learned while growing my own business and that’s why I thought it would be great to bring you an episode of "Coffee Conversations" with my good friend (and COO) Cesar to discuss this topic.

Cesar is a recent father and has been by my side pretty much since the beginning. He’s been the business side of my company, helping me push things forward and helping to reign me in when things aren’t working.

For this episode, we discuss exactly how you can develop an innovative mindset; what you need to focus on, and not focus on, to see your business and relationships move forward.

If you’re not innovating, you’re standing still. When you stand still, the world is leaving you behind.

Innovation isn’t about being better than your competition, or reacting to what what’s happening around you, innovation happens before you need to react.

Learn how you can be more innovative in all areas of your life, on Episode 667.

