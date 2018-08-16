Best in Service: The 105 Top Suppliers for Franchises in 2018

Our first-ever ranking of the companies that help franchises thrive.

It’s a line used so often in franchise marketing that it’s become a cliché: You’re in business for yourself, not by yourself. But like most clichés, it exists because there’s more than a little truth to it. In fact, it’s true of not just franchisees but franchisors as well. Few if any franchise companies can become national brands (let alone global powerhouses) without some behind-the-scenes help.

At Entrepreneur, we’ve spent 40-plus years covering franchising, but we’ve rarely shined the spotlight on the service providers -- “suppliers,” as the franchise world usually refers to them -- who contribute to the success of so many franchisors and franchisees. Now it’s time to change that. We’re proud to present Entrepreneur’s inaugural ranking of the top franchise suppliers.

To find out who the top suppliers are, we surveyed hundreds of franchisors -- from brand-new companies just jumping into franchising to top-ranked Franchise 500® brands with thousands of locations -- to find out which suppliers they do business with and how satisfied they are with them. Suppliers were then scored based on both how many franchisors reported using them and their satisfaction ratings. The final ranking consists of the 15 top-scoring suppliers in each of seven categories: accounting, banking/financing, legal services, marketing, merchant services, other technology services and public relations.

Franchisors, whether you are starting out and not sure whom to use or are an established brand shopping around, we hope this ranking will be a valuable resource for you. But we offer the same word of caution we always give prospective franchisees when we rank franchises: This list is not intended as an endorsement of any particular company. Instead, take it as a first step in your research to find the suppliers that best fit your and your franchisees’ needs.