August 4, 2018 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For a fresh look with a minimalist vibe, take on the translucent trend with a pair from Tom Ford’s eyewear collection.

Image credit: Tom Ford.

Available in various bright colors, these unisex pairs can be perfect staples in your accessories collection.

Image credit: Tom Ford.

Related: Visible Spectrum: The Gentleman's (Easy) Guide To Color Matching