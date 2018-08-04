Overcoming Obstacles

How to Overcome Emotional Obstacles

Learn how to keep your emotions in line to nail your goals.
Image credit: graphicstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

All too often, we focus on what society tells us will make us happy, and that’s all we chase. Money, a nice car, a house and material objects that show off our “success."

We always end up overlooking ourselves. You avoid exercising until the doctor says you have to.  I’m sure you’ve experienced it plenty. You ignore your stress at work until you just can’t take it anymore.

Ultimately your emotional state should take a priority. Without it, you can’t be at your best. At the end of the day, happiness is an emotion. All of the material items in the world can’t get you there.

That’s why I wanted to do a mashup this week on overcoming emotional obstacles from some of the masters: Emily SkyeJosh ShippRupi Kaur and Joshua Millburn.

On this episode, you’ll learn how to overcome emotional barriers that continue to hold us back.

If you take these lessons from people who have come from all walks of life, you’ll be able to achieve your true destiny.

Please, sit down for this one and take notes. I know it’s going to help you tremendously.

Learn how to keep your emotions in line to nail your goals, and feel fulfilled, on Episode 671.

