5 Phrases You Should Avoid Saying at Work

Approach work with a positive can-do attitude.

August 5, 2018 3 min read

Your choice of words is very important when you are expressing yourself. Especially at work, you need a maintain a positive and can-do attitude. Therefore, you need to be careful when you are trying to convey your message to your co-workers. Below you can find the phrases to avoid at work in order to prevent any negativity in your communications.

1. “That is not my job.”

Instead of saying this phrase, try to soften your tone and remind your co-worker your real responsibilities and then, tell him or her, “If I can find time after finishing my tasks, I would be happy to help.” In this way, you show your co-worker empathy and responsibility.

2. “I don’t know.”

Well, you may not always have the answers but instead, you can show that you are interested in finding out. You can ask someone who knows or simply go on the internet and google something. Show your co-workers that you are chasing for the answers.

3. “I will try.”

This is a very vague statement. When your co-worker hears this sentence from you, they cannot understand whether the job will be done. Plus, you are giving the impression that you won’t do your best. You may not always achieve the results but at least be more clear. Say that “I will do it” and then, if you cannot, ask for help.

4. “I don’t like to work with them.”

No one expects you to like all of your co-workers but you should behave professionally and be able to meet them in the middle. You may have different characters and working styles but try to find a way to work together because this is what makes a team. Try to take advantage of your differences and do a great job as a team.

5. “That is impossible, I cannot do it.”

Nothing is impossible, everything is possible if you look through the right angle. Are you sure you have considered all the options? Don’t be the negative and pessimistic one in the workplace. Develop a can-do attitude. Instead try this phrase, “What I can do on this issue is….”