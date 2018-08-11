Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Montblanc

Image credit: Montblanc

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ready for your summer escapade? Travel with ease and style with Montblanc’s luggage collection. With five different varieties from cabin size to large suitcases, it features various front pockets for easy access, a power bank option to keep you connected, and ample storage space. Crafted in Italy, the collection takes in German mechanics and Japanese high-performance tech, combining lightweight polycarbonate with distinct leather trimming for an urban look.

If you look close enough, the front panel is embossed with the signature Montblanc “M,” while a leather insert on the side will let you make it your own with a personalization option. With adept durability, craftsmanship and smart functionality, whether you use it for a weekend jaunt or your next business trip, it’s a definite investment for your wardrobe. 

