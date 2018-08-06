How Franchisors Are Breaking The Contant Rising of Online Language Learning Juggernaut

August 6, 2018 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Previously it was a tough task to learn another language to remain in competition as well as handling the job. Thankfully, the online learning courses have provided people to conduct this activity, despite staying in their comfort zone.

According to a research performed by Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG), the growing influence of the internet on the education industry in India is constantly growing, where this industry is expected to be worth $1.96 billion by 2021.

Nitin Bawankule, Industry Director, Google India says, “The online education system is on a journey of becoming a multi-billion dollar industry, with various factors driving this growth. Increased reach and personalized offering by online channels are few factors.”

Is it effective?

Digitalization has entered into almost every aspect of our lives, eliminating it as a challenging medium. Educators are carefully going through the rise of people willing to grab more study, innovating and offering various courses online.

With the trend of online learning growing strong in emerging economies, educators are customizing and designing certain courses, for making it interesting and effective.

Bridging geographical barriers

Emerging economies are a major market for online learning courses. Countries like China and India have recorded the maximum enrollments for such online courses. Education franchisors are making language learning, one of the most happening segments in the education industry, offering hundreds of languages online.

They believe that people want to be multilingual, out of the interest or demand, which will grow more in the next 5 years.

Countries like France and Germany are also turning towards such courses, as a means to grow linguistically and reaching parts of the globe.

Franchisors are coming up with multilingual opportunities, offering people with linguistic proficiency in another language, which is expected to create professional opportunities in a whole new world. Those driven by wanderlust have popularized this industry more, making it a lucrative market for investors.

The article was originally published on Franchise India by Shahram Warsi.