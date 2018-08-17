What do New Women Entrepreneurs Now Have in Store?

August 17, 2018 4 min read

With entrepreneurship today catching the fancy of Indians like never before, evident with the sheer number of smart solutions that are coming out, the eagerness to contribute technologically in their own ways and means is now the talk of the town. In this regard, women entrepreneurship has also received a massive fillip; the Indian government’s entrepreneurial schemes and solutions also have a massive focus on women entrepreneurs.

With women entrepreneurship being the criteria, Entrepreneur India attempts at decoding the leverages available to women entrepreneurs (the newbies) now and beyond:

Quality mentoring

“We look to invest in companies that are led by women leaders, employees or focused on women centric products and services. The idea was to address the gap of women entrepreneurs in the ecosystem,” states Ankita Vasishtha who is Founder and CEO of SAHA Fund which is exclusively meant for women entrepreneurs and leaders to leverage.

The takeaway here is the opportunity for you to leverage; with women-exclusive funds, it certainly becomes easy to interact qualitatively with investors (angel and equity) and ensure that the thinking is on uniform lines as far as actually developing solutions to societal issues are concerned.

“The idea was to address the gap of women entrepreneurs in the ecosystem,” adds Vasishtha on her focus towards ensuring sustainable opportunities for entrepreneurs.

On the other hand, Revathy Ashok – Co-Founder Strategy Garage , Angel Investor & Startup Evangelist, ; believes that the number of women entrepreneurs in the venture capital (VC) , angel, and private equity domains are still less; but upon ecosystem maturity, there would be a boom as far as more number of women actively playing investor roles is concerned.

“Once the ecosystem matures further, I am sure we will see more women in the investing space,” stated Ashok.

Now, you could potentially consider this as an advantage and foray into the entrepreneurial territory; this could even open up avenues and create opportunities for sustained growth.

Vibrant startup environments

Industry experts readily believe that the whole of India is now vibrant as far as offering a blend of talent and opportunity is concerned.

““I am not sure there is a difference in North versus South investment climate attributable to gender differences. I think the startup ecosystems in both Bangalore and Delhi/NCR region are very vibrant,” informs Ashok.

She also iterates that the favorable investment climate of Mumbai resulted in the generation of women banking leaders; an example potentially worth emulating if you are a budding entrepreneur planning on offering solutions through technology-driven models.

Cities viz Bangalore and Hyderabad in the South have also started to pick up traction due to the fact that a large number of startup accelerators readily exist in these cities to help mentor and accelerate ventures (with a difference).

Technology is infectious

Technology harnessing is now imminently part of entrepreneurial models. The newbies have better avenues to explore technology-driven models to solve societal issues; and contribute to newer/positive smart trends; more than entrepreneurs a decade ago had (and could do).

“Mentorship is more from technology, business model, and GTM strategy as they are and remain key to market,” believes Shwetha Uday who is Regional Business Manager at Anlyz.

“We foresee activity levels in Fintech and especially the digital lending space definitely scaling new heights in the coming 24 to 36 months,” states Amit More who is Founder and CEO at Finzy.

Hence, the takeaway for young entrepreneurs would be the availability (and acceptance) of just the right kind of technology across domains. It all depends on how well you leverage these.