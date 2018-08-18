The Executive Selection: Sacoor Brothers

August 18, 2018 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For the first fragrance under the Sacoor Brothers label, the Gentleman eau de parfum seeks to capture the epitome of the modern man, representing refinement and integrity, hence the eponymous name. Gentleman blends in notes of mandarin, cardamom, geranium, rose, orange blossom, cinnamon and leather. For a fresh spritz ideal for the summer, this one is worth trying out.

Related: The Executive Selection: Davidoff