The Executive Selection: Sacoor Brothers

For a fresh spritz ideal for the summer, this one is worth trying out.
Image credit: Sacoor Brothers

For the first fragrance under the Sacoor Brothers label, the Gentleman eau de parfum seeks to capture the epitome of the modern man, representing refinement and integrity, hence the eponymous name. Gentleman blends in notes of mandarin, cardamom, geranium, rose, orange blossom, cinnamon and leather. For a fresh spritz ideal for the summer, this one is worth trying out. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Davidoff

