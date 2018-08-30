CEO of Culinary School Who 'Disappeared' Has a History of Accusations of Ripping People Off

PlantLab CEO Adam Zucker, whose staff hadn't heard from him in over a week, said he's been dealing with a 'catastrophic' personal issue.

August 30, 2018 6 min read

When you can’t reach your company’s CEO for nine days -- and he’s the “only person solely responsible for all finances” -- what do you do?

The team at PlantLab -- a collection of culinary schools around the world formerly owned by celebrity chef Matthew Kenney -- had to find out the hard way on Wednesday. That morning, they sent an email to enrolled students that all upcoming courses were canceled until further notice, in the wake of Zucker being unreachable. Entrepreneur broke the story on Wednesday.

“It is our regret to inform you that all courses at all locations are canceled until further notice,” PlantLab’s admissions team wrote in the email, which was reviewed by Entrepreneur. “The entire team of PlantLab has been unable to contact the CEO, Adam Zucker, since Tuesday, August 21st, 2018 at 11:15 a.m. PST. Adam Zucker is the sole owner of PlantLab and the only person solely responsible for all finances and location payments. Due to these factors, we are unable to continue holding classes.”

But today at 12:42 p.m. ET, Zucker contacted Entrepreneur via email. “I have been dealing with a catastrophic personal issue,” he wrote. “I never disappeared and [sic] working aggressively this week to course correct and get everything moving forward.”

Evan Nierman, a spokesman for PlantLab, said in a statement to Entrepreneur: "PlantLab understands that the email from our admissions team this week caused confusion and concern among our customers, whom we value greatly. We sincerely apologize for this and understand that we can and must do a much better job of communicating. To that end, PlantLab will be sending out an update to our customers within the coming hours, which we hope will be the first step in regaining their trust."

Would-be students told Entrepreneur they had pre-paid thousands of dollars in tuition. A group on Facebook called “Plantlab scam” has 47 members and counting.

One woman, Ingrid Clay, told Entrepreneur that she paid $6,500 to attend the course in Barcelona and that she’d already booked her flight and housing. Another student said, “I am enrolled for a course in Barcelona in April 2019 and I fully paid my tuition as well as I booked my flights. As you can see on the email below received yesterday, they don’t clearly mention any refund.”

PlantLab’s students aren’t the only ones who want financial retribution. One employee with the company who asked to remain anonymous said, “We have not been paid [and] have no information and no one to contact regarding this.”

Kenney -- the plant-based food entrepreneur and celebrity chef behind 24 restaurants around the world, 13 cookbooks and the series of online plant-based cooking courses that later became PlantLab -- told Entrepreneur he has had “zero involvement” with the company since the sale besides a now-defaulted-on licensing agreement.

The sale transition, which happened around June 2017, seemed rocky. Less than a month before, attendees of a Matthew Kenney-branded wellness retreat in Kauai complained that the retreat wasn’t at all like the program overview they’d been promised, according to Anastasia Belova, who says she paid $8,500 for the retreat. As for the culinary school itself? Around the time of the transition, students who had pre-paid up to $5,500 in tuition received notice that their upcoming culinary course had been canceled. It affected about 30 students, but they were eventually refunded, Kenney told Entrepreneur.

“I’ve always tried to be very transparent about the challenges associated with building a brand and creating something that is new to the market,” Kenney said. Since the transition, he says that his company, Matthew Kenney Cuisine, has grown rapidly and remains profitable. In 2019, Kenney expects to feed 1.5 million guests across all of his restaurants.

When Kenney sold his culinary education programs to Zucker, he said he thought it was the right thing to do at the time, believing that the new business plan to grow the brand would result in a stronger business. Kenney added that Zucker’s and PlantLab’s shortcomings are affecting his bottom line as well. He said PlantLab was his company's tenant and that his company could be on the hook for a "very sizeable" rent for the space PlantLab was subleasing.

“In regards to PlantLab, it’s not good for anyone the way this has turned out,” he said. “We’re also experiencing a lot of losses."

Adam Page, owner of web development company A. Page Code, said he designed and created PlantLab’s website and has yet to receive payment. Page said Zucker and the company owe him $26,000 for his efforts, which involved almost a year of work, more than 60-hour work weeks and nightly 9 p.m. phone calls to make sure everything was up to standards. The final invoice he sent and earlier email threads were reviewed by Entrepreneur. “I am a one-man team, not a big business, and [Zucker] obviously screwed a lot of people,” Page said.

On July 24, Zucker wrote in an email to Page (which Page forwarded to Entrepreneur): “If it is any conciliation [sic], I am dealing with this with several vendors. No excuse though.” On July 31, he cited his mother’s health as the reason for his lack of responses. And on Aug. 8, he wrote, “Sorry for not responding sooner. Have just been in a nightmare … I really want to catch up and make this right ASAP.”

Page said he emailed Zucker on Aug. 15, 2018 to notify him that he’d like to pick up the check in person from PlantLab’s Beverly Hills office on Aug. 22 -- and that Zucker never responded. On Aug. 22, Page wrote him another email.

“I know that recently there have been some personal hardships for which I am very sorry to hear, but this payment has been pending for nearly four months,” Page wrote. “I feel like I have been more than patient through the bank errors, confirming you have personally gone to the bank to make the transfer or that you’re sending a check, but still have yet to receive the final payment.”

On the same day, Page said he called and texted Zucker to no avail.

“Oddly enough, I guess that was the day he disappeared,” Page said. “When PlantLab called me Friday to tell me no one had heard from him, I didn’t know if I believed it at all.”

This story is developing and may be updated.