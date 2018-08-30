How Success Happens Podcast

Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Reveals Why You Should Rethink What It Means to Be a Great Mentor

The serial entrepreneur's next act is helping new entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground. He shares the advice he won't be giving them.
On this episode of How Success Happens, we sit down with Initialized Capital and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

In our chat with Ohanian, he talked about his approach to mentorship and his partnership with 1850 Brand Coffee. And he revealed the qualities of the startup pitches that make him sit up and take notice.

Ohanian also gave his best advice for knowing when to make the leap and take on a new opportunity -- and when to take a step back. And he shared how Game of Thrones resonates a bit differently now that he’s a husband and father.

Check out the full conversation below.

