Xbox Controller Support Added to Elon Musk's Boring Company Machines

Those tunnels being dug in L.A., Washington, D.C., and Chicago may well be completed using Xbox controllers. Is it a genius move or a case of what has Elon Musk been smoking?

Elon Musk's Boring Company exists to create giant tunnels under the ground through which traffic-beating platforms carry your vehicle at speeds of up to 125 miles per hour. That's the theory, anyway. There are plans for tunnels in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, which means lots of boring machines are required.

The latest boring machine Musk took delivery of has an extra feature: the ability to control it using an Xbox pad. Proof of that was provided by The Boring Company over the weekend as you can see in the video below:

The "upgrade" announcement was made via Twitter with the tweet simply reading, "Best video game ever." You have to wonder why this has been done, or is it simply a case of why not?

The Xbox controller does pack in quite a few different types of control methods including buttons, triggers and thumbsticks. Could it be that this combination works really well for the different parts of the boring machine? The video suggests it does.

It's also very easy and cheap to buy new control pads, suggesting The Boring Company realized it could save some cash by embracing Microsoft's controller. And finally, teaching someone to control a machine using an Xbox pad is going to be easier than using a bespoke set of controls. There's a good chance new recruits have used the pad already.

Whatever the case, The Boring Company and Elon Musk have managed once again to grab some media attention and in the process reminded everyone underground transport tunnels are happening.