Here's How These Five Startup Founders Strike Work-life Balance

What people need to know to run a company and manage their personal life
Here's How These Five Startup Founders Strike Work-life Balance
Image credit: Shutterstock
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

We are all trying to achieve a healthy balance between work and life, but it’s easier said than done. Juggling careers with family, friends, and hobbies can be a real challenge. We asked founders of start-ups in the Asia-Pacific region how they make time for personal pursuits. Here’s what they said:

Liam Bates, co-founder, Kaiterra, China

On the weekend, my favourite thing is to work in a coffee shop. I enjoy all these people having discussions around me and I just focus on my thing and nobody bothers me for 12 hours. I feel very satisfied.

Anar Chinbaatar, CEO-founder, AND Global, Singapore

I am an avid motorsport enthusiast and amateur. Whenever I need to recharge myself, I just ride on my bike and go in any direction for days. Of course, as a dad and a husband, you can always find me at home spending time with family when I am not in office.  

Ruth Hatherley, CEO-founder, Moneycatcha, Australia

I live my life by a scheduled daily planner because all this “balance” takes discipline and focus to keep all the moving parts working together. I also include my daughter in as many of these activities as possible, so we can enjoy them together. We meditate, horse ride and play piano together many times a week.

Patta Arkaresvimun, founder, BiteUnite, Hong Kong and the US

I always make time for my two kids and my husband, no matter what. My family made the move to the Bay Area (from Hong Kong) earlier this year, so exploring our new neighborhood is what I enjoy the most, outside of working at the café.

Ranbir Mehra, global director, Jaquar Lighting, India

"The concept of work-life balance is appealing, but it is not always achievable. Life is full of unexpected twists and turns both, good and bad. And the belief that an individual can balance everything at once is unrealistic. Rigid work hours and time spent on travelling make it all the more challenging. It is important to set realistic expectations and not being harsh on oneself, we set ourselves up for a more meaningful and balanced life.”  

With inputs by Komal Nathani and Nidhi Singh.

