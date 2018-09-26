Starting a Business

How Amit Tandon Turned Comedy Into Serious Business

Amit Tandon shares that when he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey it was not bereft of bumps, yet the hurdles coming in his way couldn't deter his determination to attain success. He eventually found that stand-up comedy is his forte and he never looked back since.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Amit Tandon Turned Comedy Into Serious Business
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While studying at IIT Delhi, Tandon was bugged by the start-up fever. Refusing job offers from Mahindra & Mahindra and British Telecom, Tandon looked at being an entrepreneur. With three partners, he created a million dollar business. When finance ran out and the market crashed, the company was shut down, but in the process, he learned much more. For some time, he took up a job but could not sustain at it. Talking about his next venture, recruitment firm Empyrean Partners, Tandon says, “I was already married with a kid and another one was on the way. It was an impossible time to start a venture, as my wife was not working since the last two-three years and I was the sole earning member,” he adds.

When the business clicked and started flourishing, the creative nerd in him started questioning, what next? On a recommendation, he read Tim Ferriss’ ‘Four Hour Work Week’. Reading the book got him thinking, if he had time in hand there is one thing he would like to try out– stand-up comedy. In college, he regularly wrote plays and often doubled up as a writer and a director. Eventually, he started doing the open mic. He enjoyed doing the first one so much that he tried it again. Talking about his initial days, Tandon says, “The first year was pretty tough, I took it up more as a hobby, like an outlet, as it was fun. I would go on for five minutes and the audience would laugh once or twice. Though it was not that great for a comedian but was very addictive,” he adds. Moreover, the entire environment was enticing. “I had made some interesting friends in the circle. Earlier, all my friends held corporate designations. But, suddenly in comedy, I made friends with all the cool people - like someone is an RJ, someone who is a senior creative director or is working in an advertising firm, or a friend who is just 22-year-old,” he laughingly shares. At the end of the second year, he got a paid show. The era of comedy clubs was starting to open up in India. And, the show gave him great exposure. From open mic to comedy clubs, he fell in love all over again and it marked his journey as a professional stand-up comedian. By this time, Tandon had also conceptualized The Mind Café, where the guests could chill over a board of chess, monopoly or scrabble, but the idea didn’t work out well. So, he started hosting comedy nights there. But, the real revenue was coming from corporate shows. “I used to do three-four corporate shows every month. I created my website and started positioning myself in the corporate comedy spot.” The biggest issue with corporate comedy is they’ll tell you no sex jokes, no political jokes or racial jokes, he mentions.

“Then in 2015, I realized that suddenly people around me were gaining better traction and mostly because they were releasing videos online,” shares Tandon. His first video came up in 2016. “Before I realized, people started downloading the videos and they went viral. The biggest advantage that I had was my videos were really clean and so those could be shared in family groups,” quips Tandon. Last year, Tandon performed in 200 public shows, out of which about 100 were international shows. Those took him around the US, the UK, Australia, Singapore, Dubai, Malaysia, etc. With comedy munch Grand Masters of Comedy, Tandon has already got into production. As a writer, he is exploring different avenues. Currently, his time is divided between shows and writing digital series. With the Indian comedy scene growing on the lines of America, it’s only more laughs on the way. And, Tandon is growing as a brand with half-a-million followers on the facebook. For him, he has already changed his genre, and it will keep on changing as a creative mind can’t be compartmentalized, he opines. “Earlier, it was jokes and punch, now it’s more of a storytelling format,” he concludes. But as for him, it’s his kids, who can actually make him laugh.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Four Vital Baby Steps to Starting & Building a Brand

Starting a Business

10 Lessons To Keep You and Your Start-Up Going When The Going Gets Tuff

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.