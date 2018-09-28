SVPER App Gains Investor Confidence Ahead Of Its ICO Pre-Sale

SVPER, an app that revolutionizes the way people meet online, has gained an increased investor confidence due to its potential to improve security, trustworthiness and transparency among its users.

SVPER, a social, instant video-only app for forming new real-life relationships in real time, gears up for its token pre-sale by gaining the support of two strategic investors.

LBank, a superior and specialized digital exchange, and DAEX Blockchain Group, a distributed digital asset clearing ecosystem built using a blockchain-based multi-asset clearing and seOlement protocol, have joined SVPER’s global network of partners in the blockchain industry.

Furthermore, SVPER remains in advanced negotiations with many other private sale investors from whom it has already received pledges/term sheets for the company’s token sale.

Speaking about their newly-established partnership, Catherine Zhou, Director at DAEX Blockchain Group, said, “The strategic partnership between DAEX and SVPER will help to fill in the gaps when it comes to DAEX’s underlying identification technologies. In this way, the SVPER team will also assist in improving the layout of the DAEX ecosystem as a whole, laying the foundation for greater co-operation in the future.”

In addition, Saed Al Darmaki, co-founder of Alphabit Fund and investor and advisor to SVPER, said that SVPER was a unique value proposition with a potential to disrupt the fast-growing social networking market due to it using the benefits of blockchain to address significant problems in social networking.

The SVPER app guarantees the “proof of existence” of its users by leveraging the advantages of the ERC-721, a non-fungible token standard in Ethereum blockchain. It will be done by developing SVPER’s new digital identity standard to be called “Digital DNA”. It will enable the SVPER community members to validate each other’s identities by leaving reviews based on the accuracy of personal information.

SVPER is on track to launch its MVP in the fourth quarter of 2018 to coincide with the ICO. The MVP will consist of the freemium model of the app with users receiving basic functions at no cost and being offered access to the enhanced user experience in exchange for tokens. The app will subsequently be upgraded to introduce further features as the SVPER community grows.

Jean-Baptiste Fort, CEO at SVPER, said: “From the time we announced our ICO pre-sale for our disruptive social video-only platform, we have received extensive interest from investors who are excited about the potential of SVPER. The partnerships and investments will strengthen our position and help us execute our launch of the SVPER app and growth strategy for the business.”

