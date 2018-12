Don't underestimate the oomph cufflinks can give your suit.

September 29, 2018 1 min read

Yes, cufflinks may well be forgotten as you put together your ensemble, but don’t underestimate the oomph it can give your suit- and Audemars Piguet gives you plenty of options to choose from in its Royal Oaks line. Available in stainless steel with a blue, black, or silver pattern in the center, it features the company’s signature octagonal shape.

