Lifestyle

Both Men and Women are Equally Bad at Multitasking

A new study debunks a popular stereotype
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Both Men and Women are Equally Bad at Multitasking
Image credit: graphicstock
Features Editor, Entrepreneur APAC
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

Contrary to the popular stereotype, women are not better multitaskers than men, confirms a study.

The study, “No sex difference in an everyday multitasking paradigm”, which was published in the journal Psychological Research, was based on the results of a computerized meeting preparation task (CMPT), which required 82 males and 66 females in the 18-60 age group to prepare a room for a meeting and handle various tasks and distractors in the process. As part of the study, the participant group found themselves in a virtual 3D space, which included three rooms: a kitchen, storage space and a main area with tables and a projection screen.

The participants were asked to make the room ready for a meeting by placing chairs, pencils and drinks in the right location, while at the same time dealing with distractions such as a missing chair and a phone call, and to remember actions to be carried out in the future.

The results showed that none of the multitasking measures (accuracy, total time, total distance covered by the avatar, a prospective memory score, and a distractor management score) showed any sex differences, say the study researchers from the University of Bergen, University of Oslo in Norway, and the University of Liège in Belgium.

“The findings are in line with other studies that found no or only small gender differences in everyday multitasking abilities. However, there is still too little data available to conclude if, and in which multitasking paradigms, gender differences arise,” explain the researchers.

They conclude by saying, despite bold claims that “All the available research agrees: men’s brains are specialised. Compartmentalised. […] a man’s brain is configured for one thing at a time […]” while “A woman’s brain is configured for multitasking performance”, the empirical evidence for a behavioural sex difference in multitasking is sparse and inconsistent, in particular, when it comes to serial multitasking abilities. The present study sought to add data to the discussion of whether the alleged female superiority exists by assessing males’ and females’ performance in an already established everyday situation multitasking paradigm. “Given the heterogeneous findings so far, we had no specific hypothesis as to whether a sex difference exists.”

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lifestyle

Workaholics, These Upcoming Music Festivals Are Exactly What Your Soul Requires

Lifestyle

Here's Why Harsh Experiences in Life Should Not Make You Bitter

Lifestyle

3 Energy-Draining Habits That Undermine Your Health and Waste Your Money