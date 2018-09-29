How to Quit Your Job -- Without Burning Bridges (Infographic)

Here's how to seamlessly make an exit.

September 29, 2018 2 min read

Quitting a job is never easy. From giving notice to wrapping up projects and saying farewell to colleagues and bosses, it’s a tricky process. At times, you could find yourself leaving on a bad note. To avoid burning any bridges, here are a few tips.

Related: 10 Things to Know Before Quitting Your Job to Follow Your Dreams

Before you quit, do some planning. It’s important to find the right time, so it’s an easy transition out of the company. Make sure you’re not in the middle of any major projects that require your presence, and that you put your team and projects first. When you do give notice, if you can, consider offering an extra week’s notice to show your team you’re committed to wrapping things up in their entirety. Also, remember to write a polite resignation letter telling the company you’re leaving, thanking them and offering your assistance for a seamless exit. Always keep a resignation letter short and to the point -- there’s no need to give a lengthy or emotional explanation of why you’re leaving.

Related: You're 4 Small Steps Away From Quitting Your Job to Travel the World

When you meet with your boss to drop the news, cut straight to the chase. Tell your boss right away that you’re leaving, and also provide an explanation for how you’re going to hand over your tasks. Tell them thank you, and don’t forget to hand in your official resignation letter. In those last few weeks on the job, create a job manual to help the next person who fills your position and work harder than ever during that time to show the company you care. Don’t forget: They’ll likely be your job references in the future so it’s important to be on their good side.

Related: Are You Quitting Too Soon or Staying With It Too Long?

For more information, check out resume.io’s infographic below.