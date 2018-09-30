The 5 Worst Traits a Business Leader Can Have (Infographic)

If you're the boss, it could be difficult to tell that you're actually driving employees away.

September 30, 2018 2 min read

A bad boss can not only decrease morale but they can ultimately drive employees to quit. But if the boss is you, it could be hard to tell that the reason for high employee turnover is actually you. That’s why it’s important to know exactly which leadership traits are repelling your employees and what you can do about them.

Related: The 6 Most Familiar 'Bad Boss' Types and What to Do About Them

One of the worst traits to have is being a micromanager. Constantly watching what your employees are doing and managing them on even the smallest tasks shows you don’t trust them to do good work and it also bites into your time as well. Another terrible trait is being overly critical. It’s important to provide feedback and constructive criticism to your employees in order for them to learn and grow, but that means being a coach and not a critic. For an effective, cohesive team, show positive support. Being disorganized, acting like a know-it-all and not having patience are the other top traits you should avoid as a leader.

Related: 4 Signs of a Terrible, Toxic Boss

Of course, that’s all easier said than done. To avoid being a drain to your company, you should communicate often, lead by example, be approachable and develop trust. Do these things and you’ll be well on your way to creating a collaborative and productive work environment.

To learn more, check out QuickBridge’s infographic below.