6 Key Factors to Consider Before Deciding Your Digital Marketing Strategy

The rapid evolution of media consumption from traditional mediums to digital has changed the way marketers spent on creating their brand awareness

October 8, 2018 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The entire brand marketing game has changed drastically over the years, so that the media consumption, which works as a major factor to establish the presence of any brand, product or individual. A major shift in the audience’s preference and taste has been witnessed in the recent time as traditional media has taken the back seat and digital space is taking the lead.

Millennials today prefer to seek entertainment through social media platforms like Youtube, Instagram and Facebook rather than television and radio. This rapid revolution has made way for a sea of opportunities for brand marketers to create a distinct positioning for their brand by building a right strategy using the right digital platform and face.

Digital Influence

Majority of the audience is changing its media consumption from traditional to digital which prompted the brands to re-route their marketing strategies in diverse ways. From having to split the allocation of funds towards both traditional and new age media depending on the market research numbers, brands are now tactfully investing more into engaging and digital friendly content creation.

“Now that the digital medium is a worldwide rage and is comparatively economical, brands seems better-off with shifting a good part of their finances towards the new age digital marketing approaches like ad words, mobile marketing, SEO, social media, influencer marketing etc,” conveyed Gurpreet Singh, the co-founder of One Digital Entertainment.

Leveraging Influencers & Celebrities

Deciding upon an appropriate face to create brand awareness takes specific research for marketers. While celebrities increase brand familiarity, credibility and certainty to affirm consumer’s decision-making process, human brains acknowledge influencers as known people who became special due to their distinctive digital presence.

Brands approach influencers that their target audience most relates to. “Mismatched connections of the target audience and the influencers would be a recipe for disaster. The audience is very smart and the moment they smell that a product is being promoted out of motive, they stop playing along,” added Singh.

Consistency is the Key

Hiring someone for brand promotion depends on their ability to attract the audience. Depending on the marketing situation, marketers hire pay-to-post collaborations and in-depth association. In case of the latter, a deeper credibility and consistency is associated with the influencer as they are expected to post regularly and engaging the audience.

“Consistency is the key when maintaining a social account and engagement is the driving force. How often does a person or business post vary from platform to platform on the digital space,” asked Sudhir Naidu, the CEO of Geekschip. “It’s important to know if the influencers are engaging with their audience or not,” he added.

No Set Strategy

Every client is unique, so are their requirements and the strategy for their brand’s promotion. The communication and a tinge of psychology assist in anticipating the clients' needs. There are numerous stipulations that need to be kept in mind to come up with a bespoke plan for each client and both the brand and influencer need to be on the same page for a successful alliance.

“As the requirements and action-of-work for each business are subjective, we commence with analyzing the brand’s market position, understanding the demographics that describe the targeted business categories, staying updated with the everyday changing market trends, before moving to strategies and tactics,” Naidu opined.

Brand Exclusivity

Promoting a brand shouldn’t preferably be a one-time thing as building a credible relationship requires constant reminder of the brand’s presence through tactical influencer strategy. The goal remains to create a distinctive identity for the product, to achieve which building an effective and well-defined influencer marketing campaign is imperative.

“A detailed brainstorming session along with the brand helps us in understanding their vision and requirements for a particular campaign. Then, based on thorough research and deep insights, we work towards identifying the right platforms and influencers, in order to create a distinct positioning for the brand,” inputted Sanjay Vasudeva, the founder and CEO of Buzzone Influencer Marketing firms.

Research & Reliability

A good amount of research is required to be able to create plans that would not only fit the product’s specifications but also to the influencer’s audiences in order to avoid in the face advertising. An influencer’s reach and content quality is necessary to be measured for analyzing the audience engagement.

“The viewers are very sharp and they do not appreciate being forced to buy something while watching a video just because they like the particular influencer. Influencers want to ensure the content that they put out for their audiences is relatable and liked and also safeguards retaining their authenticity and credibility,” added Singh.