Kanye West Unlocked His Phone With the Cameras Rolling, and His Password Is 000000

He should really consider using Face ID, Apple's facial recognition software.

October 12, 2018 1 min read

While visiting President Donald Trump in the Oval Office yesterday, Kanye West unlocked his phone to show the president his designs for a plane that he wants Apple to build. He also revealed his passcode. Watch below.

Kanye with the expert 000000 passcode pic.twitter.com/blUMExjfnN — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) October 11, 2018

Suffice to say, he should change it. And he shouldn't have such an easy passcode in the first place.