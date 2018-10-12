Kanye West

Kanye West Unlocked His Phone With the Cameras Rolling, and His Password Is 000000

He should really consider using Face ID, Apple's facial recognition software.
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
While visiting President Donald Trump in the Oval Office yesterday, Kanye West unlocked his phone to show the president his designs for a plane that he wants Apple to build. He also revealed his passcode. Watch below.

Suffice to say, he should change it. And he shouldn't have such an easy passcode in the first place.

