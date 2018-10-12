Kanye West Unlocked His Phone With the Cameras Rolling, and His Password Is 000000
While visiting President Donald Trump in the Oval Office yesterday, Kanye West unlocked his phone to show the president his designs for a plane that he wants Apple to build. He also revealed his passcode. Watch below.
Kanye with the expert 000000 passcode pic.twitter.com/blUMExjfnN— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) October 11, 2018
Suffice to say, he should change it. And he shouldn't have such an easy passcode in the first place.