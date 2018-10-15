5 Dos And Don'ts Of Dressing Up For Work

If you'd wear it for a vacation, strike it off the list

October 15, 2018 4 min read

Not sure what to wear to your very first day at work? Want to look well put together without looking like you’re trying too hard? Whether you’re a newbie or simply want to dress your way to the top, consider this your cheat sheet.

1. Don’t Go Too Bare

The heat wave can be one tricky season to dress for. From the humid climate to the overcrowded commute to work - it’s tough to pick out an outfit that keeps you well-clad while you don’t sweat it out. But that doesn’t mean you pick clothes that are best worn at the beach. If it’s beach-appropriate, you’re better off keeping that away from your workwear pile. No matter what your office environment is like, some things are just not going to let people take you seriously at work.

Do: Dress For The Weather

What you can do instead is dress for the weather. It might be tricky but not impossible (thanks to all the chic people we follow). So, what’s the trick? Go for staples in breathable fabrics. Think cotton and linen and take it from there. Invest in boardroom essentials in summer-friendly fabrics and you’ll never have to look at your beachwear during working days!

2. Don’t Wear Baggy Clothes

We all have those days where a baggy tee and ill-fitted denim seem like the ultimate saviour. But we’re also aware of how inappropriately dressed that makes us look. As a working professional, you always have to be prepared for an impromptu meeting or an event. And a baggy tee with loose jeans just won’t cut it.

Do: Balance With Structured Silhouettes

On such days all you need to do is remember one simple rule: balance your baggy look with structured pieces. A certain level of tailoring never fails to make you look ready for the professional world. A very basic way to do this would be to style an oxford shirt with either a pencil skirt or loose pants. Either way, you strike the right balance and look far from an unkempt mess.

3. Don’t Wear Too Bare Shoes

Not that we’re suggesting you should wear brogues to work every single day to work, but here’s the thing, fully exposed feet don’t appeal to everyone. Flip flops and open toe flats are best left for casual outings.

Do: Opt For Smarter Footwear

Thanks to the humid weather, it’s essential to wear footwear that lets your feet breathe. But when it comes to flats, think about coverage. The market offers a plethora of flats that aren’t fully exposing and work-appropriate as well. When the temperature drops, you know the classic brogues and oxfords will have your back.

4. Don’t Forget To Groom

We already told you about grooming habits that’ll make you stand out at your workplace. No matter how relaxed your office environment might be, a certain level of grooming is imperative. Especially if you’re planning to expose your feet even a tad bit, your nails should be clean, clipped and chip free. Apart from your feet, your hair, body odour and skin tell a whole lot about you. And trust us, you don’t want to give the wrong impression.

Do: Groom (No-Brainer)

Invest in quality skin and hair care products, go for a monthly pedicure and follow a proper skin care regime. People who always look well put together are consistent with their efforts. You get the drift, right?

5. Don’t Ditch The Pantsuit

Classic pieces are called so for a reason - they never go out of style! So, if you’re thinking pantsuits are a thing of the past, you’ve got it all wrong. Now is the time to sport a pantsuit. It’s gender neutral clothing at its best!

Do: Invest In A Custom-Made Two-Piece

From Paris to Milan, the common element on the runways was the two-piece. With trendy twists of colour and deconstructed silhouettes, it’s easy to take the two-piece from work to happy hours. However, one that classifies as ‘office appropriate’ even years from now has to be a custom-made suit. Let’s face it, the right fit beats everything. It’ll be your go-to for meetings on-the-go.